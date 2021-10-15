Bay District Schools food service spices things up for National School Lunch Week

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay District School students got to partake in a mini food trial this week.

To observe National School Lunch Week, Chartwells School Dining Service decided to spice things up in the school cafeterias.

Chartwells added something new to the menu every day this week.

They said they wanted the menu to be more kid-friendly, adding things like biscuits and gravy.

But Friday’s specialty items were expected to be the biggest hit — buffalo popcorn chicken with sweet potato fries.

“National School lunch week was actually created by President Kennedy to focus on how important school nutrition is inside and outside the classroom,” Community Engagement Specialist Stephanie Werchan said. “So we’re just celebrating that, celebrating our food heroes, and yeah, trying to make a change.”

Werchan is keeping track of the student’s feedback on the new items.

Some of the more popular ones will be added to the regular school menus permanently.

