Bay District Schools ends mask mandate for teachers and faculty

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

On Tuesday the Bay District School Board ended a mask mandate for faculty, which had been in place since Aug. 10.

PANAMA CITY, FLA. (WMBB) — On Tuesday, the Bay District School Board ended its mandatory mask mandate for teachers and faculty. Starting Wednesday, staff have the option to wear a mask, or not to wear a mask. COVID numbers have recently risen throughout Bay District Schools.

In a 3-2 vote, chair members Jerry Register, Brenda Ruthven, and Chairman Steve Moss voted to end the mandate. Chair members Pamm Chapman and Winston Chester voted to keep the policy in place. 

“The reason I voted the way I did is because I see these same teachers that we’re mandating wear masks in the classroom at Publix, at church, out in public, in social settings and they’re not wearing a mask in those type settings,” Moss said.

Chapman decided to vote against ending the policy, to keep faculty and students safe.

“Everyone’s got different opinions, on masks or no masks but I think at this level where our hospitals are at, and where our county is at with numbers, I think the responsible decision is to wear masks,” Chapman said. “Or at least have our employees wear masks.”

Chapman and Chester spoke with teachers in their districts, who said that they didn’t mind the mask mandates.

For teachers still wanting to wear a mask, Moss said that they should continue to wear them.

“Wear them,” Moss said. “There’s nothing to say that they cannot do that. If that’s their prerogative and they feel that’s in their best interest from a health standpoint, then absolutely. Any parent is more than willing to send little Johnny or Susie to school wearing a mask. Any employee whether instructional, admin, support can also wear a mask.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

PCB residents are concerned about the future of their Aquatic Center

Panama City Weather 8-24-2021

Thieves steal from Jackson County Christian ministry

Panama City residents raise voices about ongoing flooding issues in the area

The City of Panama City takes next steps in Breezy Lane project

The City of Panama City has no plans to pull permits for upcoming events

More Local News

Don't Miss