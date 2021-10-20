Bay District Schools employee charged with aggravated child abuse

Update as of 4:43 p.m.

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — An employee of Bay Districts Schools was charged with aggravated child abuse after pulling a four-year-old child off the floor by her arm, according to the Panama City Police Department.

Bay District Schools officials released the following statement in regards to the situation on Wednesday afternoon.

“Our thoughts are with our student, and her family, during this difficult time. We have approximately 3,000 employees who do their very best each day to support our students and we hold them to the highest of standards when it comes to their behavior and interactions with our children,” officials said. ” While we cannot comment on the specifics of this ongoing investigation, we can say unequivocally that student safety will always be our number one priority and we will always do whatever we can to ensure our employees act in the best interests of our students. We have absolute faith in our partners in law enforcement and DCF and we trust that the judicial process will work the way that it’s supposed to work.

The child suffered a broken left arm in the incident.

Joshua Michael Bassett

Joshua Michael Bassett, 41, was working as an extended time out teacher at a school in PCPD’s jurisdiction. Bassett was called to address the behavior of a four-year-old girl.

According to PCPD, they learned that the child wasn’t following Bassett’s directions. Bassett then forcibly pulled the victim off of the floor by her left wrist and arm multiple times.

Bassett was booked into the Bay County Jail on one count of aggravated child abuse. The investigation is continuing.

Anyone having information in this case is urged to call the Panama City Police Department at

850-872-3100, or they can report tips anonymously via smartphone by downloading the

“Panama City PD” Tip411 app from the iOS or Google Play stores.