Bay District Schools continues meal delivery program in summer

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – With the help of the Bay County Commission, Bay District Schools was able to extend their meal delivery program into the summer.

The summer delivery will start on June 2 and will be delivered two days a week on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

They have already delivered over 530,000 meals to students all over the area.

Bay District Schools bus drivers like Tameka Butler are ecstatic they are continuing this program into summer.

“It brings me joy because we’re still doing something for the community, we still get to see the kids, we still get to see the parents, we’re still doing something,” Butler said.

Butler said seeing the kids means just as much to her as it does to them.

“That’s how I look at them as, my own personal children. When they are in my care, they are my safety they are my children, so therefore they mean a lot to me,” Butler said.

Bay District Schools will also continue their summer school programs online for June and will be able to do Drivers Ed as well over summer.