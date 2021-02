Panama City, FLA (WMBB) – In a Facebook post Sunday night, Bay District Schools addressed a viral Facebook post that suggested school was closed on Monday for Presidents’ Day.

Presidents’ Day is traditionally an off day for students, however, due to the late start due to the COVID-19 pandemic, schools are open this year.

In the Facebook post, Bay District notes that “changes to our schedule we will post here (Facebook), use the mainstream media, our Twitter, LINK and PeachJar”.