PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay District Schools hired 136 workers after its job fair on Thursday. Almost 70 of those new workers will fill teaching and maintenance roles.

“One of the most important things as a principal is finding the right people to fit your school family,” Hiland Park Elementary School Principal Ilea Faircloth said.

Hiland Park had nine positions available. All those positions are now filled. Throughout most of the last school year, Hiland Park was looking for custodians.

“We were without a custodial, a full custodial staff pretty much all year and we had people jumping in and filling in where possible,” Faircloth said.

The hirings make school administrators’ jobs easier going into the first day of school on August 10.

“The to-do list getting ready for back to school is crazy long,” Bay District Schools Director of Communications Sharon Michalik said. “But to be able to take off people and know that you have the right people in the right places, and now you can focus on the other 210 things on that list, it’s huge. Because if you don’t have the right people in the right places, then how do you open school on the first day.”

Faircloth said the most difficult part of her job is finding qualified applicants. The district also needs more substitutes.

“We need quality people that want to step in when our teachers are ill or when our teachers have doctor’s appointments that are unavoidable,” she said. “Like, life happens to us just like any other profession. But unlike other professions, we can’t leave a roomful of kids by themselves.”

Bay District Schools still has 39 teacher openings and 43 support staff roles available. Information for those jobs can be found on their website.