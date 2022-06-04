BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay District Schools plans to expand Northside, Hiland Park, Southport and Tommy Smith Elementary Schools.

Northside and Hiland Park both lost portable classes from Hurricane Michael. They will build six to eight new classrooms.

Tommy Smith will also add at least six classes. Southport will increase by 12-16 classrooms.

Administrators said classroom expansion will soon become a regular occurrence to keep up with growth throughout the county.

Now we’re keeping up with growth in Bay County,” Bay District Schools Facilities Executive Director Lee Walters said. “All you got to do is look at the developmental orders that are issued, look at the number of houses that are coming along too. And we know that kids are coming with those houses so we’re really staying, being vigilant to stay ahead of that as well.”

The classrooms should be completed in time for the 2023-24 school year.