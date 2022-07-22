PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay District Schools hired 136 applicants after hosting a job fair Thursday.

More than 350 people attended the job fair to find out more information about working for county schools. The school district had 130 jobs available heading into Thursday. 75 of the hires are for teaching and paraprofessional positions.

Another 61 people were hired as substitutes. Officials are still looking to hire more of the attendees.

In an email to staff, Bay District Schools officials said they plan to host the job fair in a bigger space next year to accommodate the increase in attendees.