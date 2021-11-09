Bay District School Board Members vote on redistricting

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County School Board Members said they’re alright with their districts lining up with the same ones Bay County Commissioners are drawing for themselves.

Every decade counties and school districts are required to redraw boundaries based on population.

Last month, commissioners preliminarily agreed to a map with changes that reflect population growth on the beach, and reductions on the eastside.

On Tuesday, school officials said those same boundaries will also work well for Bay District Schools.

“County Commission 1,2,3,4,5 line up perfectly with school board members 1,2,3,4,5 with the same amount of landmass and the same amount of population and so we do this every 10 years when that census comes out, cause sure enough sometimes things change within our county,” Bay District School Board Chairman Steve Moss said.

School board members also added a third option today for COVID quarantines.

The new rule would allow employees exposed to COVID to return to work after four days with no symptoms and a negative test.

They must continue to wear a mask, social distance, and get tested daily for a period of 8 days from their initial exposure.

Board members said the goal is to get teachers back in the classroom as soon as possible.