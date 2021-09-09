Bay District School Board approves decreased millage rate

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay District School board members met today to vote on their final budget and millage rate and the change could mean a decrease in your property taxes.

Board members voted on Thursday to decrease the millage rate from 5.968 to 5.847 which could result in a reduction of $12 per every $100,000 of taxable value.

Bay District Schools CFO Jim Loyed said because of funding they are still receiving from FEMA and COVID-related federal dollars, the decreased millage rate still leaves room for increased revenue for the schools.

One goal they have is raising teacher salaries.

“Last fiscal year we were able to go from $36,750 for beginning teacher salary to $43,521, so we were able to raise it a considerable amount and there are some additional funds to in this year’s budget to help increase it,” Loyed said.

The budget fluctuates throughout the year, but hopes they can eventually reach the goal of getting beginning teacher’s salaries to $47,500.

