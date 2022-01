BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County deputies are searching for a missing woman who is suffering from dementia.

Jossie Blailock is 77-years-old and was last seen in the 8000 block of Highway 22 at approximately 1:45 a.m. Monday morning. She was last known to be wearing the jacket in the attached photo with jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information on her location please contact the sheriff’s office at (850) 747-4700.