Bay deputies nab cross-dressing robbery suspect

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County Sheriff’s deputies say they tracked down and arrested a man who put on a wig and dress, robbed a Callaway gas station, and shot a store clerk.

The incident happened at the Beeline Gas Station in the early morning hours of September 9.

Kedrick Jamal McNeil

Video surveillance showed that the suspect was wearing a wig, a dress, and a facemask when he ran into the store, demanded money from the clerk, and then shot her.

“Investigators canvassed the area, followed up possible leads, and were able to get an identification of the suspect as Kedrick Jamal McNeil,” deputies wrote in a news release. “McNeil had been released from the Florida Department of Corrections on March 1, 2021, and returned at that time to Bay County.”

According to Florida inmate records, McNeil was sentenced to five years in prison in 2015 for grand theft, burglary, carrying a concealed firearm, and resisting an officer with violence.

Investigators were able to locate McNeil on Monday. He is now charged with armed robbery and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Investigators were also able to connect McNeil to two separate, but associated, cases, officials wrote. He was charged in those incidents for resisting an officer without violence, operating a motor vehicle with no driver’s license, and grand theft.