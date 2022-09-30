Bay County Sheriff’s deputies said Friday that they are negotiating with a man who barricaded himself inside a home in Callaway.

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — A man allegedly ran from Bay County Sheriff’s deputies and has barricaded himself inside a home in Callaway, deputies said Friday.

The ongoing incident is at a home in the 5700 block of Callaway Chase Circle in Callaway, deputies said. They added that a deputy attempted to pull over the man on the suspicion that he stole a vehicle. Instead of stopping he drove to his home and ran inside.

“BCSO deputies have blocked off the road to the home to any through traffic,” officials wrote. “A member of the BCSO Negotiation Team has responded to the scene. Grand Theft warrants have been obtained on the suspect.”