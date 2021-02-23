Bay County’s PPDR program coming to a close more than two years after Hurricane Michael

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County crossed another property off the list of demolitions left to complete by the Private Property Debris Removal program on Tuesday.

The Rita Street property marks the 251st project completed by the program. Crews have 40 more to demolish before they are done.

Bay County officials said PPDR saved residents millions of dollars collectively.

Ashman said time hasn’t healed all of the wounds. She said after two and a half years, the memory of Hurricane Michael is still painful.

“The sheer size of this disaster, the overwhelming amount of damage, in this instance, this woman was not able to return to her house that she grew up in,” Ashman said.

However she said the county’s progress has helped her on her own road to recovery.

“Every day that we see more and more improvements, it helps us with our own personal recovery,” Ashman said.

In a little over a year, the county has been able to demolish more than 300 structures and remove more than 160,000 cubic yards of debris.

“We’re about 96 percent done with the debris side of that, said Bay County Community Development Director, Ian Crelling. “It’s picked up approximately 169,000 cubic yards of debris.”‘

The program is no longer accepting demolition or debris removal applications. They hope to be 100 percent complete by mid March.