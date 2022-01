PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Midnight had fireworks but 2 a.m. brought new life to The Panhandle.

Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center announced Saturday that the first baby of the new year was born at 2:25 a.m.

Hadley Grace Rothwell was welcomed by parents Wyatt and Mary Catherine Rothwell. She is 19.75 inches long and weighs 8 pounds.