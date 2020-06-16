Bay County’s coronavirus cases increase to 157

BAY COUNTY, (Fla) — A recent spike in local coronavirus cases brings the number in Bay County to 157.

The Florida Department of Health reports five people were hospitalized on Monday and two more today.

Since the rise in cases more testing sites have opened up around the county like this one across from The Seahaven Resort in Panama City Beach.

The department of health urges people to continue social distancing and wearing masks to protect themselves and others.

“It came out from the cdc that there is evidence that masks can help protect people,” said Heather Kretzer, the spokesperson for the Bay County Health Department. “Mostly that is going to protect someone from you if you are asymptomatic.”

Kretzer says a mask is especially helpful when you’re unable to stay 6-feet apart.

The health dept plans to continue holding more mobile testing sites. Their goal is to continue to test 2 percent of Bay County’s population each month.

On Tuesday June 23 a testing site will be held at the Callaway Arts and Conference Center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.