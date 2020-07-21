Bay County’s “Be A Hero” campaign officially launches

Coming to your television screens and radios, Bay County has officially launched their “be a hero” campaign.

This campaign aims at encouraging the people of bay county to take voluntary action to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Some of the CDC recommendations highlighted in the campaign include practicing social distancing and wearing a mask in places where you cannot social distance.

County commissioners hope this campaign will not only reach residents of Bay County, but also those who come to visit.

“These PSA’s are really an educational component and a reminder for our locals and our visitors to just pay attention to the rules so we don’t have to take a step backwards,” said commissioner Phil Griffitts.

Commissioner Griffitts says that Bay County knows what it means to be a hero.

After Hurricane Michael everyone was a hero in some way and now due to the pandemic we have another opportunity to be a hero just by wearing a mask or washing your hands.