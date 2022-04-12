YOUNGSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) — An abandoned home in Youngstown unexplainedly caught fire Tuesday afternoon.

Bay County Fire Rescue officials said they received a call around 4:30 p.m. about a house on Bayhead Court engulfed in flames.

They said crews were cleaning up Hurricane Michael debris on the vacant property. The homeowner said she was getting ready to sell the house.

First responders said the homeowner left the property, and when she came back, the house was in flames.

It is not known how the fire started, but it is currently under investigation.

No one was reported injured in the fire.