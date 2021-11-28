Wreaths Across America Bay County Florida in need of volunteers

Bay County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Wreaths Across America Bay County Florida is in need of volunteers for their Christmas ceremony in a few weeks.

The organization will be laying over 2,000 Christmas remembrance wreaths on the gravesites of veterans from Bay County on December 18.

Volunteers are needed to lay wreaths at the following locations:

  • Kent Forest Lawn Cemetery– 2403 Harrison Ave, Panama City, FL 32405
  • Mount Hope Cemetery– 4799 County Rd 389, Lynn Haven, FL 32444
  • Millville Cemetery– E Second Plaza, Panama City, FL 32401
  • Marywood Cemetery (military ID required)- Tyndall Air Force Base
  • Panama City Garden Club War Memorial (no ceremony)- 810 Garden Club Dr, Panama City, FL 32401
  • West Bay Cemetery (at 1:30 p.m. with the American Legion Post 402)- 15225 Memorial Cir, Panama City, FL 32413

Registration to volunteer begins at 8:15 a.m. at all locations except West Bay Cemetery.

The ceremony begins at each location at 9:00 a.m. The ceremony at West Bay Cemetery will begin at 2:00 p.m.

Bay County Wreaths Across America Bay County said they will provide donated wreaths after the ceremonies.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Downtown DeFuniak Springs holds first Mistletoe Market

Here's some events to get Bay County in the holiday spirit

Christmas came early in PCB as they kick off holiday festivities

St. Andrews holds "Small Business Saturday" to encourage young entrepreneurs

Interested in what Panama City looked like 100 years ago? Now you can find out

In-person shopping is back for Black Friday 2021

More Local News

Don't Miss