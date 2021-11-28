Wreaths Across America Bay County Florida in need of volunteers

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Wreaths Across America Bay County Florida is in need of volunteers for their Christmas ceremony in a few weeks.

The organization will be laying over 2,000 Christmas remembrance wreaths on the gravesites of veterans from Bay County on December 18.

Volunteers are needed to lay wreaths at the following locations:

Kent Forest Lawn Cemetery – 2403 Harrison Ave, Panama City, FL 32405

– 2403 Harrison Ave, Panama City, FL 32405 Mount Hope Cemetery – 4799 County Rd 389, Lynn Haven, FL 32444

– 4799 County Rd 389, Lynn Haven, FL 32444 Millville Cemetery – E Second Plaza, Panama City, FL 32401

– E Second Plaza, Panama City, FL 32401 Marywood Cemetery (military ID required)- Tyndall Air Force Base

(military ID required)- Tyndall Air Force Base Panama City Garden Club War Memorial (no ceremony)- 810 Garden Club Dr, Panama City, FL 32401

(no ceremony)- 810 Garden Club Dr, Panama City, FL 32401 West Bay Cemetery (at 1:30 p.m. with the American Legion Post 402)- 15225 Memorial Cir, Panama City, FL 32413

Registration to volunteer begins at 8:15 a.m. at all locations except West Bay Cemetery.

The ceremony begins at each location at 9:00 a.m. The ceremony at West Bay Cemetery will begin at 2:00 p.m.

Bay County Wreaths Across America Bay County said they will provide donated wreaths after the ceremonies.