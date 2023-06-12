BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The World Changers are back in Panama City and they have some spots to fill.

Residents in Millville and Downtown North are invited to apply for a home makeover.

Here’s how it works: The city buys the materials, volunteers provide the free labor, and lucky families get a renovation.

About 150 middle and high school students will be making up the volunteer team to help qualified families.

The organization does everything from weatherproofing to installing handicap ramps and they do it in one week.

The whole idea is to make neighborhoods more appealing to everyone.

“It’s kind of like a summer camp. But in the day, instead of playing ball, or swimming, that sort of stuff, they’re out working on the homes of low-income families,” said First Baptist Pastor David Flatt.

The World Changers organization began in 1990 with a single youth group from Tennessee.

The city allocated $50,000 for the project.

Monday, June 19 is the last day to put in an application. To apply, click here, and for more information about World Changers, click here.