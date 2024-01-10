BAYOU GEORGE, Fla. (WMBB) — A worldwide charity is back in Bay County helping to feed Tuesday’s storm victims.

World Central Kitchen gave away free meals Wednesday at the Bay County Fire Rescue station on 2301.

Along with the hot meal, area residents could pick up some tarps and essentials like bottled water.

The fire rescue station serves as a recovery area for Bayou George residents.

Bay County Commissioner Doug Moore was on site to speak with residents about their home damages and debris pick up.

He asked residents to move their debris to the side of the road to make it easier for crews to pick up.

World Central Kitchen’s Disaster Relief Manager Charlie Shed said they set up more food trucks in other areas to help feed more residents.

“We arrived here today and we started with some food trucks out here in Bayou George and as well as down by the Thomas Drive Bridge on the beachside,” Shed said. “And we’re starting with some food trucks to have food available for whoever needs it. Even if your house isn’t affected, it affects the whole community. And we want to take care of as many people as we can.”

Residents were able to stop by the fire station until 9 PM.

If you’re interested in donating to World Central Kitchen, click here.