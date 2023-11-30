BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – Basic North West Florida held a candlelight vigil in remembrance of those who lost their battle with HIV and Aids.

According to health officials over 124,000 people statewide are living with HIV since the end of 2022.

555 of those live in Bay County. Basic NWFL is a volunteer-governed organization that provides medical and non-medical services to those affected by the disease.

They also strive to educate the public about HIV and have open conversations to help end the stigma.

Basic NWFL officials say people can still live a good, happy life with HIV.

“Early detection is the key. But then medical adherence is the key. If you are positive and we do both those things here, basic, we do prevention and awareness”, Basic NWFL Executive Director Ed Cox said. And that’s part of what we do. And then if you are living with HIV or AIDS, you become a client of ours. You’re assigned a case manager, and we help you meet daily life’s needs.”

