PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Club 360 is announcing an opportunity for fashion enthusiasts and trendsetters to celebrate this holiday season with an exclusive designer purse giveaway.

Every day between December 1st and December 12th, one participant will be selected from entries and receive a designer purse like Kate Spade, Michael Kors, and Tory Burch.

Tickets for entry are available through the members of Club 360 themselves or online here. The winners will be announced on Facebook.com/Club360Bay.

Victoria Williams and Kat Andrews joined us in studio Tuesday morning to talk more about the event.