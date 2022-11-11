PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — First Baptist Church is hosting an event with games and dinner included.

Steve Wilson from First Baptist Church was in studio to discuss all the details about the event.

The Men’s Wild Game Night Dinner will be taking place on Thursday, Nov. 17. at the First Baptist Church in Panama City. Dinner starts at 5:30 p.m. Meal tickets are five dollars. T.C. Stallings, the lead actor in “War Room” will be guest speaking. The program begins at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are available in the church office or online.

