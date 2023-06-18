PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Arborist Peter Toler joins News 13’s Kimber Collins to speak about the risk and dangers of trees becoming debris during severe weather.

Toler, an ISA certified arborist said the past 24 hours of severe weather kept him busy.

“Along the Gulf Coast in the past 24 hours there have been numerous tree failures that have been and they have been quite large,” said Toler. “The biggest risk factor is complete tree failure and there are a lot of things that your viewers can do to prevent that right off the get-go. The first thing I always tell my clients that I talked to is always have an educated person come into your yard and evaluate your trees for biological health and structural health. And when I say an educated person I mean an ISA-certified arborist.”

Toler explained how a tree failure can happen.

“There are actually 4 elements to this. The first element is what’s the target? You have a tree in your yard, a target is either what can the whole tree or part of it fall on if it were to fail. The second element when it comes to trees in your yard is what is the likelihood of that tree failing. That’s when you have somebody evaluate your trees that is educated in all of your NCAA 300 standards and especially well versed in tree risk assessment,” said Toler.

Toler discussed the first step homeowners should take if a tree has fallen or damaged property.

“The first step they should do is not try to do it themselves. Allow a company to come in that is properly educated in safety and how to cut a tree under pressure,” said Toler. “They are the first line of defense for you for your own safety and to make sure no further damage happens to your house or dwelling.”

Removing the debris once a tree is cut down is another story. Normal trash days will not take yard waste.

“The best way to do that Kimber is to hire a company that has the proper inventory of equipment. So once the tree is safely removed, they can load it up and take it with them. That way you can secure your house, you can call your insurance company, that way you’ll have a procedure laid out the timeline of how you can get back to normal life,” said Toler.

In the recent storms, Toler said the underserviced trees or overleveraged trees are the ones causing problems.

“The ones that have not been taken care of for a long time. Remember, a homeowner has a duty to quite often have their trees checked for risk and safety, to make sure it’s not a threat to the public or themselves,” said Toler.

If you want to dive deeper into the tree subject, head to Toler’s youtube page and website.