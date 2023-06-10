PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Senior Pastor Jeremy Pridgeon with First United Methodist Church in Panama City joined News 13’s Kimber Collins to speak on the 10-year milestone for free meals for the homeless on Saturdays.

“We marked the 10-year anniversary of our community breakfast. It’s hosted every Saturday morning at First United Methodist Church here in Panama City and today was a day of celebration. If you consider that you had 520 Saturdays over the course of 10 years and maybe 50 to 60 people each Saturday, you’ve got 25 or26 thousand meals that have been served by volunteers here in our community, from our church, from other community groups, and civic groups that each week gather and try to help alleviate hunger and suffering in the community by connecting with those who are less fortunate,” said Pridgeon.

The church offers showers and haircuts on top of the free meals.

“Getting them a haircut, being able to get a shower, being able to get some basic clothing. Everyone’s dealing with the increased cost of living and some of those necessities that are going up in price are squeezing people who may not have enough resources. So this is a great way for the community to help ensure those gaps are met and the shower trailer is just one example. Those who don’t have adequate housing are able to come and just be clean and be able to kind of feel like a normal person. I think anyone who went through the hurricane remembers what those disruptions were like, but this is an everyday occurrence for many in our communities. So the community breakfast and those extensions of the ministry with the clothing and the shower trailer or having the haircuts available from time to time really do mean so much to those who come up on Saturday morning,” said Pridgeon.

Pridgeon said it takes a village to host the free breakfast every week for 10 years straight, even during hurricanes and the pandemic.

“Well, I want to say a special word of appreciation to a team that we have. The community ministry board is chaired this year by Brad Young. The one who had the vision for this ministry is Doctor Ted Wilson, a retired surgeon in our area, and this group of volunteers has worked over these 10 years to develop relationships with different groups and their cooking teams that come in and they give a Saturday of their time to prepare the meals. They show up early. They’ll stay late, they’ll interact with those who come. It’s a well-oiled machine, and there’s always room for more if you are interested in helping out, you could reach out to us at First United Methodist Church, Panama City and we’ll be glad to get you in contact with those who are part of this ministry each and every week,” said Pridgeon.

The pastor said there are many ways for the community to get involved with the event in the future.

“You can find us online on Facebook, our website, fmc-pc.org and so we’re located just kind of in the downtown area right before the bridge,” said Pridgeon.

Pridgeon said the free breakfast is just one part of the Methodist church’s mission.

“You know, we really are trying to make a difference right here in Panama City and across Bay County, and whether that’s our community ministry or our backpack ministry that helps with feeding, you know, school, aged children during the course of the year, our food pantry that operates each week, this is a church that’s very active, engaged in mission. I’ve been a district Superintendent where I served and had oversight of 50 plus churches in the western part of the Panhandle, Escambia, Santa Rosa, and Okaloosa County, and one year I asked those churches if your church disappeared today, would your community miss you? I know that that’s the case here with First. This church in Panama City, and with our faith community has really stepped up to the plate. Not only during your regular time but the disruption of the hurricane or the pandemic, faith communities have rallied and this is just one great example of working across denominational lines and even some interfaith lines to help over the course of 10 years here today” said Pridgeon.