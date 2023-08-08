PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City man rammed a Bay County Sheriff’s Office cruiser and pulled a gun on his passengers in a failed attempt to flee from the law, deputies wrote in a news release.

Deputies attempted to stop a man allegedly driving a stolen vehicle on County Road 2301 Monday. One of them attempted to block him at a stop sign and another pulled in behind him, dash cam video shows. But instead of stopping, Clifton T. Johnson, 27, threw his vehicle in reverse and smashed into the cruiser.

He then drove away. Deputies continued the pursuit sot a time but it was canceled because of high speeds and road conditions, the news release states.

“Johnson was located a short time later, on Muscogee Drive. Two passengers that had been in the vehicle with Johnson came out of nearby woods and told deputies Johnson was still in the woods with a handgun,” deputies wrote. “The passengers stated Johnson had pulled a gun on them during the pursuit, not allowing them to get out of the vehicle and then, once he stopped, forced them into the woods.”

A BCSO K-9 and his handler located Johnson in the woods and he was arrested. The deputy in the smashed cruiser was taken to a local hospital. Officials said he is doing ok.

Johnson, of Panama City, was charged with fleeing and eluding, aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, kidnapping, and false imprisonment.

He also faces charges from Washington County.