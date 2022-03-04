SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) — 5:00 PM UPDATE: Florida Forest Service said the fire is currently 800 acres and growing. About 600 homes have been evacuated. More than a dozen @FLForestService tractor/plow units are on-scene, multiple helicopters as well as resources from county & local fire departments.

PREVIOUS STORY:

Bay County officials said the fire is now more than 100 acres and that two homes were engulfed by the blaze at Alva Thomas Road.

Firefighters say the blaze is moving quickly and motorists should avoid the area. Firefighters have been battling the blaze at Adkins Avenue and Tyndall Parkway since about 11 a.m.

This is a live stream from the News 13 Tower Cam of the fire.