Editor’s Note: We have updated this story.

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Local law enforcement agencies have been making several arrests in connection to car burglaries.

The break-ins happened in Lynn Haven, Panama City, and Callaway. Local law enforcement officials said they found several suspects in possession of stolen items, including firearms.

Officials stated many of the burglaries happened because residents left their vehicles unlocked.

Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford said these crimes are preventable.

“This crime could be virtually eliminated by clicking one button and locking and locking your car, we have people that leave firearms in their cars and their wallets and then get hit with identity theft or other items that are taken from the car, very simple, just to lock your car and eliminate this particular type of crime,” Ford said.

Officials are also asking residents to register their home cameras with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office. Click here to register a camera.

ORIGINAL VERSION AND FULL NEWS CONFERENCE BELOW

