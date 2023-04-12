BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — It’s time again for people to get rid of all that junk around the house. Bay County’s waste amnesty days are back this Friday and Saturday.

Bay County residents can drop off their old appliances, construction and yard debris, household garbage, and hazardous waste at the Steelfield Road landfill.

The event runs from 7:00 am to 4:30 pm and it’s free.

“The reason that we do them is to give people an opportunity to clean up around their properties and also to remove any excuses for littering or dumping out into the woods or into our green spaces,” Bay County Public Information Officer Valerie Sale said.

While the event is free, it’s for Bay County residents only. No commercial haulers, and make sure you bring your driver’s license.