BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – For the 14th year in a row, the Warrior Beach Retreat is underway in Bay County.

This time the ceremony will take place at the Living Word Church at 7 p.m. which will feature guest speaker Lieutenant Commander Ken Martin of the U.S. Navy.

The idea to hold this retreat was formulated when Warrior Beach Retreat Founder and President Linda Cope saw the response from the community after her son was wounded in Iraq.

“Our son lost both legs above the knee in Iraq,” said Cope. “He was Army Sergeant Joshua Cope and wounded his hands. We saw the love and support of the community for us when that happened and we thought, ‘Let’s just pay it forward.’ We realize when a soldier goes to war, a family goes to war.”

The parade begins Thursday, November 9th at 4 p.m. and starts at Powell Adams Rd. and concludes at the Living Word Fellowship Church off of 19th St. in Panama City.

Residents are encouraged to line the streets for the parade.

The ceremony is completely open to the public.

There will also be a barbeque fundraiser on Friday, November 10th from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Emerald Coast Behavioral Hospital.

For more information on the parade route or how to donate to Warrior Beach Retreat, click here.