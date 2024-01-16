BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – Temperatures will be below freezing tonight.

Bay County officials and local non-profits are opening two warming shelters to keep people safe.

One is located at the Ad Harris Learning Village on East 11th Street in Panama City.

The other is at the Gulf Beach Presbyterian Church in Panama City Beach.

Those who are homeless or do not have adequate heat can stay the night.

Doors open up at 6 p.m. They’ll remain open until at least 6 a.m., or as long as the resources are available.

“We have some vulnerable citizens out there, and so we want to make sure that they are protected as much as we can,” Rebuild Bay County Executive Director Donna Pilson said.

Food, coffee, and water will be provided.

Alcohol, drugs, and weapons are not allowed.

The Bay County Animal Shelter will be available to help people with pets.

If you’d like to volunteer to help at the shelters sign up here.