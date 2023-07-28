YOUNGSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) – On Saturday, July 29th Waller Elementary School in Youngstown will be hosting its fourth annual “Community Day”.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to noon and takes place behind the school by the playground.

Students will also get the opportunity to meet their teachers for the upcoming school year.

There will be food and drinks as well as other resources for both students and parents.

Backpacks, school supplies, free physicals, and even haircuts will all be made available to those who show up on Saturday.

“We’ll have the free backpacks, school supplies, and we will have PanCare giving free physicals,” said Waller Elementary School Social Worker Judy Wade. “We also have the haircuts. If kids need any clothing for the year, we have some agencies here to sign them up for that. There’s just all kinds of agencies here in town that, you know, a lot of our Waller families don’t have access so we can bring it to them and it makes it easier for them.”

For more information on tomorrow’s event, click here.