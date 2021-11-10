Waller Elementary hosting community event for Youngstown, Fountain families

YOUNGSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB)– Waller Elementary School is hosting its second annual community event on Saturday, Nov. 13.

Gina Mcnally, the principal at Waller, said the event gives Youngstown and Fountain families access to multiple recourses and organizations. There will be fun activities for the whole family, including inflatables, face painting, a photo booth and much more.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office will also be there serving hot dogs and hamburgers.

The event begins at 10 a.m. and will run until 11:30 a.m. at Waller Elementary School off of C.R. 388 in Youngstown.

For more information head to the Waller Elementary Facebook page, or watch our interview from News 13 This Morning.

