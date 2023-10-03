PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Visit Panama City Beach’s annual ‘Pirates of the High Seas and Renaissance Fest’ returns to PCB beginning on Friday, October 6th.

Some of the attractions at the festival include a kids zone, multiple parades, firework shows, and much more.

The festival serves as an opportunity to bring the p-c-b community together in a fun, relaxed setting.

“This really is such a big event for Panama City Beach,” said Visit Panama City Beach Public Relations Manager Rachel Banks. “We just really enjoy any time that we can put together an event, a free event for the public and just bring everyone together to have a great time.”

The festival begins at 4 p.m. on Friday, October 6th, 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 7th, and noon on Sunday, October 8th.

All activities will be hosted at Pier Park and Aaron Bessant Park in PCB.

For a full list of times and events, click here.