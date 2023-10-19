PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Witches and warlocks assemble, the Witches of St. Andrews’ 7th annual Ride for a Cure returns on Saturday, October 28th.

The ride this year is being held at the Captain’s Table Fish House at the corner of 11th St. and Beck Ave.

The ride helps raise money for pancreatic cancer patients and pays for expenses including gas and hotel costs for out-of-town medical appointments, groceries, and other medical payments.

A Witches of St. Andrews board member was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer over nine years ago, this made the cause very important to the other witches.

“One of our board members and dear friend of all of us is a nine-year survivor of pancreatic cancer,” said Witches of St. Andrews President Pat Rea. “It is a very rare, rare thing for somebody to survive that long, and she’s flourishing. So we decided that was obviously a great cause and it would also help honor her and her journey.”

The witches are hoping to raise over $50,000 this year around.

If you are interested in donating any amount, click here. You can also Venmo the organization @Witches4Pancreatic