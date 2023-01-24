BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Those of you who enjoy the convenience of voting by mail will need to request your mail-in ballot.

State legislation has changed the cycle which now requires you to apply for your vote by mail ballot every two years instead of every four years. That means all vote-by-mail requests expired on Monday.

If you request a mail-in ballot this year, it will be good through the 2024 election cycle.

Bay County Supervisor of Elections Mark Andersen said the change was necessary to keep accurate voting records.

“People move, they don’t update their address so we’re trying to send vote-by-mail ballots to addresses that people don’t live at anymore,” Andersen said. “We seem to be the last people to get address update sent from time to time, so it’s an accuracy thing. There’s no such thing as a permanent vote-by-mail request. They’re never has been in the state of Florida.”

You can request a mail-in ballot right up until ten days before election day, which in Bay County will be the municipal elections on April 18th.

Visit the Supervisor of Elections website to request your ballot or call 850-784-6100.