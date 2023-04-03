BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Florida fosters one-on-one mentoring throughout Bay and Okaloosa counties.

The area non-profit relies heavily on volunteers to be successful.

In addition to mentors, volunteers are needed for helping with fundraisers or serving on the organization’s advisory board.

Bubba McCants is a long-time supporter of Big Brothers and Big Sisters. He was part of the first advisory board ever established in Bay county when the organization expanded to Bay county.

“You make decisions as a group as to what’s best for the program and how to keep the program moving forward,” said McCants.

He said he decided to join the Advisory Board and volunteer his time because of his passion for children and wanting the best for them.

“Kids are a huge part of my life,” said McCants. “I’ve always had a passion for children and helping them be better than what they are, if they need help. And help those who are doing well, get better.”

Bubba McCants volunteered to be a chef for the organization’s “Kabuki” fundraiser last year.

After serving on the board for 10 years, he stay connected to the organization.

Sometimes, that’s volunteering at local fundraisers or making a monetary donation. Other times, it’s simply sharing the organization’s mission and helping promote a need for mentors or local events.

“We can still be on the sidelines as cheerleaders, showing up to the events, promoting the events, social media type stuff,” said McCants. He said he loves being an advocate for this non-profit and helping our youth.

He’ll represent Bay county on the newly launched, Legacy Board, this month. This board is made up of past board members that are called on to help make connections for the agency.

If you’re interested in volunteering or mentoring, you can call (850) 763-KIDS.