PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) —Florida has the third highest homeless population in the United States, behind California and New York.

Every year the federal government requires a homeless census to determine funding levels.

Every January Doorways of Northwest Florida conducts what is called the Point-In-Time Count.

For six days, volunteers ask residents where they spent the night on January 24th.

“You’re homeless if you sleep outside or if you’re at an emergency shelter or if you are in a domestic violence case any situation that causes you not to have stable housing condition,” Doorways Executive Director Michael Thomas said.

Volunteers survey Bay, Calhoun, Gulf, Holmes, Jackson, and Washington counties.

But there is a lack of volunteers.

“We need volunteers in every county, all six counties that we cover,” Thomas said. “And if we had 100, we’d still need more.”

The number of displaced people counted determines how much funding a county will receive from the US Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Cody Butler was displaced until recently.

Doorways helped him find a place to stay until he was able to get a place of his own.

“Your first and last month’s rent and then they pay that for you,” Butler said. “And then you’re able to like go ahead and move in there.”

Butler said getting his own place would help him get a degree.

“That means I would have my own place to study because I’m a broke college student right now and I wouldn’t have to be around a bunch of other people,” Butler said.

Butler said having a degree will help him secure a higher-paying job so that he can support himself and one day, hopefully, a family.

Click here for housing resources and information on how to volunteer for next year’s “Point-in-time count”.