SOUTHPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — Volunteers cleared trees around the Bay County Emergency Operation Center (EOC) to help prevent wildfire and at-risk trees from causing damage to the facility.

“We were asked by the county to come out and take a look at about four to five acres to help them clean this out so we can create what we call a firebreak so that they wouldn’t have the chance of fire spreading towards the building or anything falling onto the building,” North Florida Team Rubicon Operations AssociateTanya Holloway said.

Behind the EOC’s facility in Southport sits hundreds of acres of forest which Bay County Commissioner Doug Moore said threatened the property during Hurricane Michael.

“Every single one of their cars were damaged from trees falling on them during the storm,” Moore said. “And so this will just allow us to have a clear buffer around the property that when we’re here, should, unfortunately, another emergency event happen, we can focus on the task of responding and serving the citizens and not worrying about anything around the building.”

The tree removal was done by Rubicon a veteran-led humanitarian organization that helps communities across the world before during and after disasters and crises.

The organization was founded in 2010 after the earthquake in Haiti and has since helped thousands of communities.

Congressman Neal Dunn visited the Rubicon team Saturday to thank them for their service and the work they’re doing for the Bay County community.

“We think of them being present after disasters in the first and second and third month,” Dunn said. “Well, here we are five years later, and they’re still working with us on mitigating our risk. And you know, God bless them for that.

The Rubicon team said they hope to complete the work this weekend but if needed the team will come back.