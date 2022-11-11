CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — Callaway residents turned out to honor the men and women who served this country.

The longstanding Callaway Veterans Day Parade marched down Cherry Street for the 28th time this year.

This year’s parade had 64 entries, coming out to over 80 vehicles.

Leading the parade this year was Jim Stumpf, a Vietnam War veteran who served in the U.S. Air Force for 20 years.

He said seeing the town celebrate those who served is very heartwarming.

“If you’re not a veteran and you come out and honor the ones that have been there, that gives me a good feeling that they can set this thing up and do it,” Stumpf said.

After the parade concluded, folks celebrated at Veterans Park with patriotic music, free food, and drinks.