BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Police have identified the man killed in a wreck on Highway 231 Wednesday night.

According to a news release by the PCPD, officers responded to the intersection of U.S. 231 and Bayou George Drive around 8:35 p.m. after receiving a report of a two-vehicle crash.

Michael Angelo Franjul, 22, of Panama City was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger was rushed to a local hospital and remains in critical condition.

The FedEx driver also was injured in the crash.

Officials state the crash remains under investigation.