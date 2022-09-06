BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — As Labor Day weekend comes to a close, people are packing up their cars and hitting the road to get home.

Heading out of town after the long weekend turned out to be a long process for many. Several people were stopping at a gas station at the intersection of Highway 79 and State Road 388.

“It was pretty crazy,” said vacationer Michael Lamb from Tennessee. “The traffic here at this gas station is madness right now.”

Visitors said fueling up wasn’t easy.

“Like a good 15-20 minutes just to get in here,” said Georgia vacationer, Michael. “And then to pay inside you have to take like another 10-15 minutes so you know normally you usually get here you pay quick and that’s it but now we have to wait a good 30 to 40 minutes.”

Not only were the lines long, the prices were also pretty high.

“It’s high but you know I feel like we’re just going to have to get used to that now,” Lamb said.

Michael from Georgia said the higher gas prices required them to plan ahead financially for their trip.

“You have to be more economical now so the good thing is some cars are better with gas than others like on gas mileage and everything but the prices on gas are a little heavier than usual so you have to cut back on some stuff and be mindful of other stuff,” Michael said.

But just to get to the gas station, drivers had to deal with some heavy traffic.

“It looks like there’s more people like here than normally I guess because of COVID going away there’s more people trying to come back and have fun,” Michael said.

However, Lamb said it wasn’t anything he didn’t expect.

“It’s our first time to panama city so as far as I know this is probably what I expected on Labor Day Weekend,” Lamb said. “I’m from Nashville so I’m used to traffic.”

Some said they felt more people are opting to drive because plane tickets are more expensive.

Over the weekend, there were no reports of any major issues from law enforcement or lifeguards. Labor Day marks the traditional end of the summer tourism season.