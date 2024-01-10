BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – Power utility crews are spread out over the Panhandle trying to restore electrical service to their residential and business customers.

Just under 2,000 of them are still without power as of 9 p.m. Wednesday. The counties with the largest number of outages are Bay and Jackson County which were also the hardest hit.

Florida Power Lights, Florida Public Utilities, Chelco, Gulf Coast Electric Co-op, and West Florida Electric are all reporting some customers that still do not have power. They believe most will be restored within the next day or so.

But it could take several days for some of the areas that were hardest hit.

We’ll continue to keep you updated on their progress.