Upcoming fundraiser to benefit Man in the Sea Museum

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Officials with The Man in the Sea Museum are encouraging the community to come out to Dat Cajun Place on Sunday, Jan. 9 for a fundraising event.

During the event, from 4-7 p.m., 10% of profits from Dat Cajun Place will be donated to the museum. Steve Mulholland, President of the Man in the Sea Museum, said the money made from the fundraiser will help them continue to clean up for the museum’s 40th anniversary in March.

The Man in the Sea Museum is a military diving museum made up of volunteers from retired military personnel to motivated locals.

Mulholland said there will be a raffle for museum swag, as well as a replica MKV (Mark Five) diving helmet.

For more information, watch our interview from News 13 Midday.