PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The 2nd Annual Caregiver Appreciation Day is fast approaching. This event is meant to create a day for the men and woman who selflessly put their lives on hold to care for others.

This year, Stephanie Cole, the CEO and founder of the Caregiver Evolution Center, will be partnering with DADSRA-Panhandle. Both of them joined us in studio to discuss the details.

This will be taking place on Sunday, Oct 2nd at the Bay High School Cafeteria located at 1200 Harrison Avenue in Panama City. Registration is required to attend.

When the event starts, everyone will gather for presentations and a catered meal at the event’s initial phase.

Once both phases have ended, all guests will be dismissed except for our helpers. The remainder of the event is catered to the caregivers.

For more informatio,n you can watch the full interview from News 13 Midday!