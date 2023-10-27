PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – On Saturday, October 28th Dog Training Elite Emerald Coast is hosting its first “Barktoberfest” in Panama City.

This ‘paws-itively’ great day of fun will be held at Academy Park at Sweetbay between 2 and 6 p.m.

This farmers market-style event will feature vendors, a dog costume contest, dog groomers, and so much more.

There will also be opportunities to adopt dogs and learn more about the adoption process, something very important to the event’s organizers.

“They will have representatives there to answer any questions,” said Dog Training Elite Emerald Coast Owner Tina Ruffin. “Help people navigate through how to adopt and take the application to adopt.”

Animal Academy of the Emerald Coast will also be bringing along some of its exotic animals to the festival.

Can’t make the festivities?

Don’t worry, a similar event will be held sometime in the spring.

For more information on the event and Dog Training Elite Emerald Coast, click here.