BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – The local United Way is bracing for a possible hit, now that the WestRock paper mill will no longer be participating in the annual campaign drive.

WestRock has been a United Way partner for as long as employees like interim President Gina Littleton can remember.

“Hundreds of thousands of dollars that they donated to us over the years,” Littleton said.

Before Hurricane Michael, Littleton said the company ran a workplace campaign with the nonprofit.

“They would have family fun days, fundraisers and dunk the boss and all of these things they’ve done for the United Way,” Littleton said. “So it’s been a very close partnership for many, many years.”

The mill’s closure means the end of that participation. WestRock was a top donor to the United Way, and now she expects the nonprofit to see a decrease in funds this summer.

“All of our 2021 campaigns are now over… So that’s already been, all the pledges have been collected, so it may impact knowing that those pledges are going to end in June,” she said. “It might impact our community impact fund granting process because obviously, we can’t give away money that we have not been given.”

Rebuild Bay benefited from last year’s community impact grant. They have received several thousands of dollars toward food assistance and rental bills.

“Without that type of funding, I do think it would impact whether or not we will be able to provide that assistance for this next year,” Rebuild Bay Executive Director Donna Pilson said.

She knows grants are guaranteed, but if United Way cannot provide community impact grants, she may have to find other grant opportunities for Rebuild Bay.

“I know that as long as our focus is paying that partnership back to WestRock, the financial impact that we see will be made up in other ways,” Littleton said.

She said the United Way’s immediate focus will be helping mill workers who are losing their jobs, but agency leaders also know they are facing an uncertain future.