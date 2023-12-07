BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The playground at Under the Oaks Park was built in 1993, making it one of the oldest in the county. It’s a wood structure that’s experienced some wear and tear over the years.

The playground shows every bit of its 30 years of non-stop playtime.

“Right now, we’re replacing a lot of the underbracing casing and then the top boards with composite and a lot of stainless steel, a lot of upgraded materials,” Bay County Parks and Recreation Division Manager Vincent Martin said.

County officials originally designed the playground equipment, then volunteer groups did a lot of the actual building. Over the years, it has maintained that community feel. Community members and Tyndall Air Force Base still pitch in to help keep the park clean.

“We choose to come here because it’s a little bit younger friendly, a lot of the parks in town are for older kids,” park visitor Katie Coulthard said. “I’ve been coming here since I was a baby so there’s that nostalgia with it as well.”

Coulthard said she looks forward to the playground being safer for her three-year-old daughter.

“That means a lot to me just because, you know, with wood, it tends to rot, get a little dangerous so I love seeing that they’re doing construction,” Coulthard said.

Playground renovations will cost about $40,000.

“We’re doing a section by section not to interfere with a lot of people coming out here so hopefully it won’t be closed off too much,” Martin said.

County officials plan to repave the parking lot.

“We have parking lot improvements that we’re going to be doing with asphalt in the parking lot and then rock for the back of the park and then also fencing that we’re going to be bordering the park as well,” Vincent said.

They also plan to build permanent restroom facilities. County officials hope to have the playground renovations done by the end of the month.