BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The University of Florida’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences is hosting an herb gardening class here in Bay County.

‘Growing and Cooking with Herbs’ is set for August 19.

Participants will learn how to successfully grow their own basil, mint, oregano, and other common herbs. Then they’ll find out how to use those items in preparing meals.

Using herbs may be a healthier option for those looking to avoid salt.

“A lot of us are trying to cut our salt out today, a lot of people have heart disease or high blood pressure and have been told to cut back on salt and herbs are a great way to flavor your foods without adding extra salt so it’s just a really good health factor and a lot of people like to grow what they’re eating and they know exactly what they’re putting into their foods as far as seasoning goes,” Family and Consumer Sciences Agent Melanie Taylor said.

Attendees will have a chance to take home a cookbook and win raffle prizes. Spots for the class are still open.

You must sign up to attend the class. Click here to sign up.